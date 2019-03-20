Clearing skies, warmer weather into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain chances come to an end as warmer weather returns this week.
We’ll kick off Thursday morning with the risk of an isolated shower but the rain chances end by mid-day. Expect the clouds to thin out as mostly sunny skies return for the afternoon. We’ll see a nice climb in temperatures as we top out around 65° Thursday afternoon.
The rain-free forecast continues Friday as we stay dry through the weekend. The cool mornings will linger as we drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s through Sunday. Afternoons remain mostly sunny and approach 70° by Sunday afternoon!
Our next chance of rain returns on Tuesday of next week as our next cold front arrives. This will usher in the next drop as we may see another frost threat by mid-week.
