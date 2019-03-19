Victoria’s Secret store closes for good at Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another Victoria’s Secret location along the Grand Strand has closed its doors.
Representatives for L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, confirmed the last day of business for the location at Myrtle Beach Mall was March 4.
Myrtle Beach Mall is located at 10177 N. Kings Hwy.
The closure of that Victoria’s Secret store comes shortly after The Market Common location closed its doors for good.
In February, it was announced Victoria’s Secret would be closing 53 stores across the U.S. and Canada after L Brands released their fourth quarter earning report, which showed that North American operations fell 35 percent during that time and was down 45 percent for the 2018 fiscal year.
Myrtle Beach still has Victoria’s Secret stores at Coastal Grand Mall and Broadway at the Beach.
