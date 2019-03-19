Two unclaimed veterans to be buried will full military honors in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two unclaimed veterans will be laid to rest with full military honors Tuesday afternoon at the Florence National Cemetery, according to a news release.
The ceremony, courtesy of the Missing in America Project, is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.
The two veterans that will be honored are:
- US Army SP4 Thomas Francis Stallard
- US Army SP5 John Thomas Barnes III
“The men have no family members to see they are given final honors, which qualifies them to be a part of the Missing in America Project. The Veterans Honor Guard of Florence, invites Myrtle Beach and Florence Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, Rolling Thunder, Army National Guard, and the public to attend.”
The Florence National Cemetery is located at 803 E. National Cemetery Road.
For more information on the Missing in America Project, click here.
