Two taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Steven Clothier with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Clothier said the shooting happened at around 3:00 a.m. at Donny’s Saloon on Third Avenue South. He added that one person was shot, and another was injured fleeing the scene. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Clothier.
There is no suspect in custody. Check back for updates as they become available.
