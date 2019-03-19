Student Spotlight: High school volleyball star among the top of her class

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Being a student athlete takes a lot of hard work and discipline and one senior at Conway High School is an example of how to be at the top of her class while excelling at playing a sport she loves.
Atley Livingston was nominated for “Student Spotlight” by her principal for her very impressive success on the court, but she’s not just nominated for her athletic skills,
Livingston holds some of the highest honors in her class.
“School has always been an important part of my life - from kindergarten to now - just being academically the best I can be. Being among the top of my peers is humbling and I am honored to be at the top," Livingston said.
Livingston holds a long list of accolades on the volleyball court. She is the libero for the Conway varsity volleyball team and has been the captain all four years. She won all-state player her senior year, all-region player of the year and the south all-star player.
“Volleyball is my escape goat, I started playing when I was very young; it’s definitely a part of my life. All the coaches I have, especially my mom, is my coach for high school and they’ve just been supportive of me all the way. When I’m at volleyball, I focus on volleyball and when I’m at home I do homework and get that stuff done, and try to get a good night’s sleep every night,” Livingston said.
It’s all about time management, but it’s something Livingston has mastered.
The support from others has helped her get where she is today.
“All my teachers are very supportive," Livingston said. “I really enjoy learning because they make it fun for me to learn and just being able to go through the learning process and enjoy school is important because a lot of kids don’t always like school, but I do because of the environment I am in.”
Livingston officially signed on to play D-1 college volleyball at Winthrop University, with academic scholarships as well. She said she plans to study exercise science to become an cccupational therapist
“Just being able to honor Conway by being academically high, and to show Conway pride is very important to me," said Livingston.
