Senor Frogs’ employee punched in the face in bathroom, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An employee said she was just trying to help someone when she was assaulted in the bathroom, police said.
The woman told officers she is an employee at Senor Frogs and went to use the bathroom during work around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
When she went into the bathroom, she found a man urinating in the corner. She told officers she approached the man, told him she was an employee and he was not allowed to be in the female bathroom and shouldn’t be urinating in the corner.
The employee said that as she was guiding him out of the restroom, the man’s girlfriend exited the stall and stated, “Don’t touch my boyfriend” and proceeded to punch the employee in the face. The employee ended up with a cut and minor bleeding on her bottom lip, according to the police report.
The offender and the man walked out of Senor Frogs.
The victim could only give a vague description of the offender.
Police said they will follow up with Senor Frogs and try to obtain surveillance footage of the offender in an attempt to identify her.
