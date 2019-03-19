SCDOT: Conway’s Main Street Bridge still expected to reopen by Memorial Day

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway leaders received an update on the Main Street Bridge repairs after a South Carolina Department of Transportation representative failed to appear at a February meeting.
At Monday’s Conway City Council meeting, SCDOT representative Kyle Berry apologized for someone not being present at the previous meeting.
He went on to say the initial contract was for painting and some concrete rehab. It was eventually determined additional work would be needed after paint was removed and more rust was found than first anticipated.
Berry said the goal is to still have the bridge open to traffic by Memorial Day. He added a team specializing in steel repair arrived onsite last weekend and began unloading equipment that will be used to erect an on-site shop for creating the pieces needed for the repairs.
According to the SCDOT rep, a 24/7 repair schedule is set to start this week.
There were concerns over why crews hadn’t started 24/7 operations previously. According to Berry, it was because some of the work has to take place in a contained area and can’t be done at night.
Next week, a subcontractor will be onsite to begin deck rehab work, Berry said. It will happen in conjunction with the steel repair work.
The bridge has been closed since January because of the repair work. Original plans were to reopen it this month, before the discovery of the additional rust.
