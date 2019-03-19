SC pilot found dead after plane disappears from radar

AIKEN, SC (WYFF) - Officials in western North Carolina have identified a pilot found dead after a single-engine plane disappeared from radar during a flight from Tennessee to South Carolina.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, news outlets report the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad said searchers found the plane south of Whiteside Mountain on Friday.
Officials said the pilot, 59-year-old Gary Lee Huttleston of Aiken, South Carolina, was found dead. He was the only person aboard the plane.
Officials said Huttleston left Island Home Airport in Knoxville for Aiken, South Carolina, on Thursday evening and was last seen on radar over Jackson County.
According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, Federal Aviation Administration records stated he had reported a loss of altitude.
The Mooney M20C registered to Huttleston was manufactured in 1965.
