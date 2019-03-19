Report: Man tied up in home, hit during armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police continue to investigate a home invasion that happened earlier this month in which a man was allegedly tied up and a woman had a gun held to her head.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, the robbery happened around 8 p.m. at a home on S.C. 9 in the Nichols area. A man said two suspects approached him in the yard and held him at gunpoint, demanding he take them into the home to get money.
The man reportedly took both suspects inside. They proceeded to the rear bedroom, found the woman, and pointed a gun to her head while demanding money, the report stated.
Both suspects then took the man into the master bedroom and tied his hands and feet with black cord. He told police the assailants also struck him in the face.
According to the report, the woman was not tied up but made to roll over face-down and stay that way while the suspects searched the home before finally leaving.
The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, some medications and a shotgun, the report stated. The weapon was left laying in the yard.
A description of the suspects was not available in the report.
