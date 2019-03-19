Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – You still have time to run to the store and grab a ticket for Wednesday night’s $550 million Powerball drawing.
The estimated jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history.
And if someone wins the monster prize on Wednesday then they will be the games first jackpot winner of 2019.
If the winner wants the prize all at once, the lump sum value is $335 million.
The jackpot has rolled 23 times since it was last won in December.
If no one wins Wednesday’s night’s millions, the jackpot will loom even larger for Saturday night’s drawings. The jackpot odds are 1 in 293 million, but who knows, it could be your lucky day!
Watch the drawing on WMBF at 11 p.m. Wednesday
