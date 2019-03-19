North Myrtle Beach moves closer to plastic bag ban

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach could soon be the next coastal city to do away with single-use plastic bags.
City leaders passed the first reading of the proposed ban at Monday night’s council meeting.
The proposal would place a city-wide ban on single-use, carry-out plastic bags by 2021.
"As one council member said, ‘We can’t change the world and we can’t save the world from single-use plastics but we can do that job at home, on our beach, in our marshes and in our streets,’” said Pat Dowling, spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach.
The goal is to prevent more plastic from polluting the environment and keep beaches clean, but some business owners are split on the proposed change.
"I think it's great, but in the other way I'm a business owner. And as a business owner to change from plastic to something else is going to cost us anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 a year,” said Eli Cohen, owner of Bargain World.
Cohen said thousands of businesses like his will have to bear the burden of added costs for alternative bag options. The city is hoping to ease that transition by giving retailers two years to phase out plastic bags should the city enact the ban.
"It gives them a two-year window to get rid of their single-use plastic bags if the ordinance passes. It’s good for everyone, it’s just how it plays out so that nobody suffers economically,” Dowling said.
Still, many agree protecting the environment is critical despite the measures.
"There’s too much plastic in the ocean and we want to save our ocean that’s for sure,” said Cohen.
Before the second and final reading of the ordinance, city council will hold a public workshop to discuss proposed amendments and consider suggestions by the North Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The workshop is set for April 1st.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.