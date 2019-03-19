Nine people with ties to criminal organization that operated in Horry, Florence counties sentenced to prison

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Nine people with ties to a criminal organization that operated in Horry and Florence counties were sentenced in federal court Tuesday on drug and firearm charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Prosecutors said Barbara Landy, 27, was the leader of subset of national criminal street gang and communicated directly with a national leader who was incarcerated in the Western part of the United States.
“As the leader, or four star general, in charge, Landy directed drug shipments, assisted in the trafficking of weapons, and ordered the payment of “homage,” or dues by inferior gang members,” according to the release. She was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison.
Joshua Randall, 31, was sentenced to 195 months in federal prison. Prosecutors said Randall was a lieutenant in the gang and sold heroin and/or fentanyl to customers in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas.
Lee Tracy Riggins, 27, was also a member of the gang. According to the release, Riggins participated in the gang’s drug distribution and firearms trafficking networks and was integral in gathering guns to be transported to and sold in New York City to generate revenue for the gang. Riggins was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
According to the release, the remaining defendants sentenced were either lower level members of the street gang or non-gang members. Stanley Weaver, Brandon Randall, Jerrick Thomas, Dominique Chatman, Douglas Hart, and Joey Sinclair garnered combined sentences of 130 months, ranging from 35 months in federal prison to time served.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Georgetown Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Andy Moorman, Everett McMillian, and Justin Holloway prosecuted the case.
