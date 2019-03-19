Much needed showers return Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we’ll miss out on the heaviest rain, we’ll take anything we can get.
The clouds filter in overnight as we turn mostly cloudy through Wednesday. Most of the heavy rain misses us to the east but expect scattered showers to linger through the evening. With the clouds around, temperatures will struggle to climb through the day. We’ll top out at 58° along the Grand Strand and 49° in Florence.
Rain chances look slim the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through Friday as we return to the 60s. We continue to climb into the weekend with most of the area hitting 70° by Sunday!
Those looking for better rain chances will have to wait until next week. Our next cold front is set to arrive on Tuesday and provide a better chance of more widespread rainfall.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.