Midway Fire Rescue firefighter injured in crash has ‘long road ahead of him’

PAWLEY’S ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Fire departments across the Grand Strand and the state are coming together for an injured Midway Fire Rescue firefighter.
Daniel Roy was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday on Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach.
Roy sustained trauma with multiple skull fractures and other injuries, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the firefighter.
He is currently in the intensive care unit at Grand Strand Trauma Center in Myrtle Beach where his brothers at Midway Fire Rescue and Midway Professional Firefighters Association have had crews there since the accident along with friends and family.
They have had visits, phone calls and emails from fire departments across the state.
Roy has been in the Grand Strand as a firefighter with Midway Fire Rescue for a little more than two years and for the past year he has been attending paramedic school and is expected to be finished in May, according to the GoFundMe page.
Money is being raised to help his family, who lives in Georgia, and to help them with any expenses needed while they are in Myrtle Beach for their son.
