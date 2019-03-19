Local businesses hosting job fair to fill over 100 positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Calling all job seekers! Several businesses in Myrtle Beach are looking to hire over 100 people for a variety of positions.
A job fair will be held Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar at 1210 North Ocean Boulevard.
In addition to RipTydz, Wyndham Destinations, The Simpsons in 4D, Pavilion Parks and Free Fall Park are looking to hire applicants on the spot.
Positions include servers/waitstaff, concierge, greeters, cooks, food and beverage, ticket sales, guest services, ride operators, maintenance and more.
Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available.
