2 flown to hospital after serious crash

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Two people were airlifted to trauma centers after a wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to a post by the Lumberton Rescue and EMS.
A picture on their Facebook page shows a medical helicopter leaving the scene on Fayetteville Road.
Crews said that one patient had to be extricated from a car by rescue personnel.
WMBF News has reached out to Lumberton Rescue EMS and Lumberton Police to find out more about the crash and how it happened.
