2 flown to hospital after serious crash
Medical helicopter leaves the scene of a serious crash in Lumberton (Source: Lumberton EMS and Rescue Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | March 19, 2019 at 2:59 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 2:59 PM

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Two people were airlifted to trauma centers after a wreck Tuesday afternoon, according to a post by the Lumberton Rescue and EMS.

A picture on their Facebook page shows a medical helicopter leaving the scene on Fayetteville Road.

Crews said that one patient had to be extricated from a car by rescue personnel.

WMBF News has reached out to Lumberton Rescue EMS and Lumberton Police to find out more about the crash and how it happened.

We will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

