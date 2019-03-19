FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cool Tuesday, rain chances increasing Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather will remain in place through today with the risk of much needed rain increasing for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
A reinforcing shot of chilly weather has returned to the region today. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s will feel like the mid 30s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. That breeze will continue through the day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures only climbing into the upper 50s.
Skies will remain mostly clear through most of tonight before clouds start to thicken by daybreak. Temperatures tonight will drop to near 40 inland and the lower to middle 40s across the Grand Strand.
Changes are showing up to Wednesday’s forecast as a fairly strong storm system develops just off shore. Initially, it looked like the system would remain far enough off shore to give us a dry forecast. However, the latest trends suggest the storm system will be a bit stronger and closer to shore resulting in the risk of showers. Rain would be a welcomed sight with rainfall running well below normal over the last 6 weeks and pollen levels running very high.
Right now, it appears as though mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning will turn overcast through midday. From the early afternoon into the evening, a few showers will blow on shore from time to time. Clouds and a gusty wind will continue to keep temperatures on the cool side with readings only in the 50s. If the storm system tracks closer to the coast or is stronger than projected, more significant rain would be possible.
Clouds and showers will clear out by Thursday morning with a warming trend kicking into high gear. By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.