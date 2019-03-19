Driver accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, police say

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman has turned herself in after police said she hit and killed two people on a moped and then drove off.
Lauren Alexis Green is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death.
Florence police officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to Lucas Street, between Ogeden Street and Mechanicsville Road, for a deadly and hit-and-run crash involving a moped.
The two riders of the moped, 38-year-old Terod Williams and 50-year-old Edward Beck, were killed in the collision.
During the investigation, officers were able to locate the silver Chevy Malibu involved in the wreck and identified Green as the driver.
