Carolina True Crime: Mother of two vanishes, man later convicted in her death
Angie Pipkin was 32 years old when she disappeared in January 2014. (Source: Pipkin family)
By Brad Dickerson | March 19, 2019 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 8:19 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In January 2014, Angie Pipkin was a mother to two young children. Then, she disappeared.

A search began and lasted for several months. Finally, in May 2014, the worst-case scenario became a reality – Pipkin’s remains were found along the Big Pee Dee River in Florence County.

Two years later, Randy Gale Robinson, the man suspected in Pipkin’s death, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice. According to court testimony, he’d asked a friend to help him dispose of a “hog” he had butchered.

In this episode of “Carolina True Crime,” WMBF News takes a look back at the days leading up to Pipkin’s disappearance, the on-going search and the moment the man responsible pleaded guilty.

