Carolina True Crime: Mother of two vanishes, man later convicted in her death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In January 2014, Angie Pipkin was a mother to two young children. Then, she disappeared.
A search began and lasted for several months. Finally, in May 2014, the worst-case scenario became a reality – Pipkin’s remains were found along the Big Pee Dee River in Florence County.
Two years later, Randy Gale Robinson, the man suspected in Pipkin’s death, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice. According to court testimony, he’d asked a friend to help him dispose of a “hog” he had butchered.
In this episode of “Carolina True Crime,” WMBF News takes a look back at the days leading up to Pipkin’s disappearance, the on-going search and the moment the man responsible pleaded guilty.
You can find “Carolina True Crime” on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.