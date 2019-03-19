Businesses, public speaks out in favor of vape, CBD products in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission heard from businesses and other people in the city before they begin a nine-month study on CBD and vape products in the city.
The planning commission was tasked with the study by city council and is expected to give recommendations by the end of this year.
Criminal defense attorney Johnny McCoy also spoke before the board, saying in a decade of practicing law, he’s never seen a violent crime committed involving someone smoking vape or selling vape.
McCoy told the planning commission he wasn’t saying this to be impartial to his client, which are some businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, but based on the fact that he has hundreds of files in his office that back up these claims and his experience as a defense attorney in the Myrtle Beach area.
McCoy said there are issues that need to be addressed in the city pertaining to public safety and the selling of certain items, but vape products isn’t one of them. He said the products don’t contribute to crime or cast any type of dark shadow on this community.
The planning commission decided to split the terms vape and CBD up so they will study them separately and make recommendations separately at the end of this year.
Local CBD shop owners also took the podium to address the planning commission.
David Spang said he understands the image the city is trying to clean up, but there’s a lot of misinformation associated with CBD and he’s open to being transparent and working with law enforcement on this new and emerging industry.
“Neurologists, therapists, orthopedics, pain management facilities have all made recommendations to my establishment,” Spang said.
Justin Lambert, another CBD business owner, said after getting into a car accident, his chiropractor recommended CBD to him. He opened up about his experience before the board today.
“I took his advice because he is my doctor. From that standpoint and the back pain went away in about three hours,” Lambert said. “Quadricep tendinitis. My sleep isn’t great and all those things like switched. My elbow doesn’t hurt, my knee doesn’t hurt. I sleep good. I was like ‘This is amazing.’”
The planning commission said they are to give recommendations on the topics no later than Dec. 31.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.