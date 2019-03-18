VP Mike Pence coming to Myrtle Beach to campaign for Sen. Lindsey Graham

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Myrtle Beach later this month as Sen. Lindsey Graham starts his 2020 re-election effort.
Pence will appear at a “Kickoff Brunch” at the Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation at 11:00 a.m. on March 30. The vice president will then travel to Greenville for a reception later that afternoon.
“I am honored to have Vice President Pence travel to South Carolina to support my campaign,” Graham said.
General admission tickets for both events are available for $20 and can be purchased here.
