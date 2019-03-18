Phase one of Charlie’s Place preservation project is complete

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The first phase of the Charlie’s Place preservation project has been completed, according to an online post from the city of Myrtle Beach.
From the late 1930s to the early 1960s, Charlie’s Place was a Myrtle Beach nightspot on Carver Street owned by Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah. Early Motown performers played at the establishment before integration.
Although the club is gone, the remaining home and hotel were left standing but deteriorated significantly over time.
Phase one of the project included reconstruction and remodeling of the Fitzgerald’s house in an effort for it to be used as a community center and event space. Workers also added space to the rear of the building to include restrooms on-site for visitors attending activities, the post states.
The first phase of the project cost $290,000, which was funded by a Community Development Block Grant, according to the post.
