Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run crash; woman charged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested following a hit-and-run crash last Friday night that injured a pedestrian, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Ingrid Collins, 44, of Surfside Beach, is charged with hit-and-run with great bodily injury. Vest said she was served warrants on Saturday.
The accident happened on 17th Avenue South and South Kings Highway. As of Monday morning, the pedestrian remains in critical condition, according to Vest. The pedestrian’s name was not immediately available.
Collins has since been released on bond, Vest said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.