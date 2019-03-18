Myrtle Beach man faces six counts following arrest for allegedly possessing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Anthony Castelli, 70, faces two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a press release stated. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to investigators, the suspect distributed and possessed files of child pornography. He was arrested on March 15.
