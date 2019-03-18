Local Islamic community reacts to terror attack in New Zealand

By WMBF News Staff | March 18, 2019 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 9:51 AM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Islamic Center is reacting after 50 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in New Zealand last Friday.

“It’s something that’s just a cowardly behavior, you know what I’m saying? If it happens in America, overseas, or wherever it might happen. It’s something that’s dispraised and something that’s looked down upon, and it’s condemned in Islam,” said Donnell Freeland, a member of the Conway Islamic Center.

An Australian white supremacist is charged with murder in the shootings.

