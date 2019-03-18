International Drive expected to reopen Monday night after controlled burn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – International Drive is expected to reopen Monday night after it was temporarily closed for the day for a controlled burn, according to information from Horry County.
The controlled burn, conducted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, required the temporary closure of International Drive for all traffic from S.C. 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School.
Access to the Horry County Solid Waste Recycling Facility will remain open, but only from S.C. 90.
While International Drive is closed, alternate routes include U.S. 501 and S.C. 22, according to the county.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.