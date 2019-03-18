Frost threat returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some areas of frost are likely this week before our next warming trend arrives.
Temperatures Tuesday morning fall to 39° along the Grand Strand, 36° across the Pee Dee. While not widespread, we can’t rule out some areas of frost to start the day. You’ll want to protect any temperature sensitive plants! Another round of 30s arrives Wednesday morning with another frost threat. This will be the last morning of near-freezing temperatures before the warming trend arrives.
Afternoon highs only manage 58° on Tuesday but will warm the rest of the week. We’ll climb into the middle to upper 60s through Friday afternoon. The Spring-warmth is certainly back by the weekend as we hit 70° by Sunday afternoon.
Our run of slim rain chances continues with very little rain expected over the next week. We may see a couple showers Thursday but that’s all for our rain chances through the weekend.
