Florence behavioral treatment facility under fire for mistreatment, other violations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A behavioral treatment facility in Florence is under investigation for numerous staff misconduct, abuse and exploitation allegations.
Florence Police Department officials said the most recent incident happened Thursday night when a Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health patient attempted to jump off a lower roof of the building. Officials with Palmetto Pee Dee said the resident did not jump at any time and turned from the roof on her own, without injury.
But recent reports WMBF News obtained from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show the facility violated several policies including not having enough staff to supervise the residents.
WMBF News Florence reporter Nia Watson spoke with a former patient about his time at the facility. Hear the conditions he said he was forced to live in on WMBF News at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.