FIRST ALERT: Cool and dry for most of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dry weather and cooler than normal temperatures will remain in place this week before milder weather returns by the weekend.
Temperatures in the 30s to near 40 early this morning will climb into the lower and middle 60s by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Another shot of cooler weather will arrive tonight into Wednesday. With a gusty breeze and passing clouds at times, Tuesday will be quite cool with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the middle and upper 50s. By Tuesday night, temperatures along the beaches will drop into the upper 30s to near 40. Inland areas will see readings all the way down into the lower to middle 30s with patchy frost.
Wednesday through Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with daytime temperatures in the 60s and overnight readings in the upper 30s to middle 40s. A period of cloudy skies will be likely at times Wednesday into early Thursday as a storm system passes off shore, but no rain is expected.
The weekend will see a return to milder weather as temperatures climb into the upper 60s on Saturday and into the lower 70s by Sunday with mostly sunny skies continuing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.