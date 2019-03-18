Dozens attend diversity, inclusion summit in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – More than 70 people attended the Building Bridges Diversity Summit in Florence on Monday.
The event took place on the campus of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.
Developing a diverse and inclusive workplace and helping women succeed were among the topics discussed during the summit.
Florence Chamber of Commerce member Les Echols said these discussions aren’t just good for employees but also good for business.
“A lot of research has shown that diversity and inclusion is good for business. It’s one of those things that will help us move forward. The more diverse, the more innovative you are and that’s the area we need to work on now,” Echols said.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Atiua Stokes-Brown, who is the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Coastal Carolina University.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.