Deputies arrest man accused of stealing ATM machines in the Pee Dee

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges in connection to two convenience store burglaries in Bennettsville, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Eddie Scarborough Jr., 51, was arrested in Dillon County following a traffic stop on March 12 and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of larceny.
On Jan. 14, 2019, deputies say Scarborough Jr. cut the power at Pic N Pay convenience store before using his vehicle to forcefully open the front doors of the business. He then reportedly entered the store and stole an ATM machine. About two weeks later, Scarborough Jr. used similar tactics in a burglary at another convenience store in Bennettsville, according to the release.
“Investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were able to collect video surveillance data, physical evidence from the crime scenes, and other evidence that placed Scarborough at each crime scene during each burglary,” the release states.
Scarborough Jr. was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest. Deputies say he is wanted by other counties for similar offenses and will be extradited after bond is posted in Marlboro County.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.