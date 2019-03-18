Deadline approaching to use $510,000 grant for Ingram Dunes purchase

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Time is running out for North Myrtle Beach city leaders to make a deal to preserve the Ingram Dunes area.
Members of the Preserve Ingram Dunes organization said the city has a real opportunity in front of them to save the highest relic dunes in South Carolina and if they don’t take advantage of this now, it could prevent them from receiving grants for similar projects in the future.
“If we do not step forward and purchase these dunes, it’s going to be an embarrassment for the city and the county,” Susan Platt, president of North Myrtle Beach historic preservation society said. “I truly feel that way for our city and our county because the state has said ‘We support you.’”
“It could hurt our chances of getting other grants that are very needed because Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state and one of the fastest growing in the country,” Preserve Ingram Dunes Coordinator Damien Triouleyre said.
The $510,000 grant was awarded to the city to buy the 9.4-acres of the Ingram Dunes area.
It has to be used by June 28th, but the city has to make a deal with the property owners by May 1 in order to use to grant.
“The owner wants $3.1 million for the property, that was in the grant application along with the appraisal of the property," North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said. "The city has made another offer to the owners of the property and we hope to hear back from them soon.”
If a deal cannot be made between the city and the owners, development of the property could begin as soon as late summer.
“They do have the right to develop it," Dowling said. "They have put off the development so that the city and the Ingram Dunes group could move forward and apply for the grant. So they have been gracious, they didn’t have to.”
But supporters of the Dunes said this opportunity is one the city does not need to let pass by.
“We really have $1.1 million in our hand so it would be a shame to lose this golden opportunity,” Triouleyre said.
“I truly believe that society is defined by not what we chose to build, but what we chose not to destroy,” Platt said.
One appraisal for this property said it’s worth $3.1 million, but the city had an appraisal done that says it’s worth $1.9 million. The city has made an offer for the full 9.4-acres in hopes they can meet somewhere in the middle.
“I can’t really speak to the deal but we have made an offer for the full 9.4-acres since receiving the $510,000 grant award and we just have to see where they go,” Dowling said.
And Dowling said the city has and will continue to do all it can to make a deal happen before the deadline.
“In the end, if a deal doesn’t go through, everybody tried. If in the end, a deal does go through, everybody wins," Dowling said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.