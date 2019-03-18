Conway teen who went viral from McDonald’s video to compete on ‘The Voice’

Conway teen Cecily Hennigan, whose video of her singing at a McDonald's went viral last summer, will appear on "The Voice." (Source: Cecily Hennigan/NBC's The Voice)
By WMBF News Staff | March 18, 2019 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 11:49 AM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen whose rendition of the “McDonald’s drive-thru song” made her a viral video star last summer is now taking her vocal talents to “The Voice.”

Cecily Hennigan is set to appear on Monday’s episode, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m.

Last August, Hennigan posted a video on Facebook of her belting out her order at a McDonald’s drive-thru while her friend provides a beat.

Her inspiration was a famous YouTuber/singer named Todrick Hall, who actually wrote the song. Hennigan’s post has since racked up more than two million views and has been shared almost 38,000 times.

This has been a dream of mine to do at a McDonald’s! So glad I could accomplish it before I left for school! Ladies and gents, this is: THE MCDONALDS SONG . Todrick Hall CBS WMBF News

Posted by Cecily Hennigan on Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Shortly after the video went viral, Hennigan was featured on Steve Harvey’s show.

