Conway teen who went viral from McDonald’s video to compete on ‘The Voice’

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway teen whose rendition of the “McDonald’s drive-thru song” made her a viral video star last summer is now taking her vocal talents to “The Voice.”
Cecily Hennigan is set to appear on Monday’s episode, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m.
Last August, Hennigan posted a video on Facebook of her belting out her order at a McDonald’s drive-thru while her friend provides a beat.
Her inspiration was a famous YouTuber/singer named Todrick Hall, who actually wrote the song. Hennigan’s post has since racked up more than two million views and has been shared almost 38,000 times.
Shortly after the video went viral, Hennigan was featured on Steve Harvey’s show.
