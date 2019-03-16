Truck crashes into Horry County home; driver sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A huge hole has been left in the side of a home after a truck crashed through it, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. Friday on Gailard Drive near Highway 501. Horry County Fire and Rescue was also called to help with the emergency scene.
Troopers said the driver of the truck ran off the road, hit a parked vehicle and then went into the home.
Our news crew at the scene saw the white pick-up truck being loaded up on a tow truck with it’s front smashed in. Pictures also show a huge hole in the side of the home.
Troopers said the driver of the truck went to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly he was injured. No one else was injured in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.