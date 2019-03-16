Suspects involved in robbery at Myrtle Beach hotel captured in Charlotte

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery at a Myrtle Beach hotel were taken into custody in Charlotte.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department, with the assistance of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, arrested Christian Jones, 24, and Prentice Lipscomb, 31.
The two were wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place on March 9 at the Sea Mist Hotel on Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
Jones and Lipscomb are charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.
WMBF News has reached out to MBPD to get more information on the robbery.
Myrtle Beach detectives are in Charlotte, working with CMPD investigators to gather evidence in the case.
Extradition from North Carolina is pending on both suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.