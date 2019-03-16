Police: Man had shotgun, brass knuckles, knives and propane tanks in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man was taken into custody Thursday with a laundry list of weapons according to Myrtle Beach Police.
Police say a man had a shotgun, two blades, brass knuckles as well as propane tanks when he was taken into custody for what authorities are calling a ‘weapon law violation.’ Police searched a location on Baldwin Lane near Market Common, finding three shotgun shells.
The police report matches the same location and time of an incident WMBF News reported in Market Common on Thursday. It is unclear if the instances are related at this time.
Myrtle Beach Police say they are still investigating however no charges were filed.
