Myrtle Beach #2 on KAYAK’s ‘Top 10 Wallet-Friendly Trips’

Myrtle Beach was recognized for its frugality by travel site KAYAK, landing at #2 on the website’s Top 10 Wallet-Friendly Trip Destinations list. According to the site, Myrtle Beach is 54 percent cheaper than an average trip.
The website credits Myrtle Beach’s affordability as well as it’s scenic shores beach and family friendly atmosphere for landing so high on the list.
“If the lights and sounds of the beach bars and restaurants prove to be too much for you, take the time to unwind at Myrtle Beach State Park. You can spend the day hiking or biking the trails, and admission is just $5 for adults,” the review said in part.
Denver finished at #1 on the list. The final standings were:
1. Denver
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Salt Lake City
4. Las Vegas
5. Boston
6. Baltimore
7. Cincinnati
8. Cleveland
9. Houston
10. Fort Myers
