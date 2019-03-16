Man arrested after fabricating hit-and-run incident, Myrtle Beach Police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man was arrested Friday after Myrtle Beach Police say he fabricated a hit-and-run incident.
According to a police report, officers responded to disturbance near the intersection of 14th North and North Kings around 8 p.m. on Friday. The narrative continues, writing when the victim attempted to turn, 45-year-old Donnie Lee Gore stopped his bicycle in front of oncoming traffic and said he was hit.
The victim tell the officer the man then became “really aggressive” even opening the passenger side of her car and sitting in the passenger seat. Nearby witness reports are also offered int he police narrative. One witness told police Gore ‘carefully laid his bike down on the ground in front of the victims vehicle’ before claiming he had been hit and was disabled.
Police write Gore’s bicycle did have damage to the front wheel however there was no corresponding damage to the victims vehicle. The officer also reports Gore had no injuries consistent with a hit-and-run.
Police say Gore was arrested for filing a false police report based on the inconsistent physical evidence and statements from non-biased witnesses.
