Florence’s new arena football team wins nail biter on final play

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -- Football season is back!
Friday night, the American Arena League kicked-off their season as the Carolina Havoc made their team debut at the Florence Center in front of their new hometown crowd.
“I mean it’s something different, we have a really good feeling this arena football idea is going to take off,” said Brady Seals.
Welcome to The Den, the new home for the Carolina Havoc, Florence’s own American Arena Football team.
"It’s a smaller field and it’s only 50 yards long and you have the walls so you’ll see people getting smacked into the walls, it’s high scoring and fast pace,” said Randy Cain.
Havoc General Manager, Steve Smith said they want this team not to just be known as a Florence team, but a team for the Pee Dee, Horry County and all of the Grand Strand.
They hope more fans will get behind them and start wreaking havoc here in Florence.
“We want everyone to come out to The Den and enjoy an affordable family atmosphere, a great game of football, fun for the whole family,” said Steve Smith.
Havoc defensive lineman C.J. Cain had plenty of support from his parents who drove all the way from Solsberry North Carolina to watch their son play.
“He had a few places he could’ve gone but he wanted to go play close to home,” said Cain.
The Havoc are also helping local business owners like Brady Seals who designed the Havocs merchandise.
“They want to keep everything local so everyone knows in the community we work together to make something like this happen,” said Seals.
As the season officially kicked off, Smith was overcome with emotion by the support fans young and old are already showing your Carolina Havoc.
“It means a lot,” said Smith.
The Havoc beat the Cape Fear Hero’s 60-59 in thrilling fashion Friday night.
The Havoc will be in action until May 25, 2019 hosting six more home games at the Florence center.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.