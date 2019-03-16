Florence Police searching for driver after hit-and-run kills two on moped

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Police are searching for a driver Saturday after an early morning hit-and-run.
According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the the Florence Police Department, officers were dispatched to Lucas Street near Ogden street for a fatal crash involving a moped at 3:15 a.m. Brandt says authorities believe the driver of a a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu with heavy front end damage was involved in the collision.
This collision is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
The victims have not yet been identified.
The crash is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843)665-3191.
