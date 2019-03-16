Florence fire crews respond to structure fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning.
According to the Florence Fire Department, crews responded to the blaze at 515 W. Marion St. shortly after 5 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, firefighters observed smoke coming from the right side of the structure.
Several hose lines were deployed, which allowed crews to control the fire within 15 minutes. Officials say firefighters were on scene for another hour to extinguish hotspots and conduct salvage and overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire was undetermined. Red Cross was called to assist the occupants.
