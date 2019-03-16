Authorities searching for missing North Myrtle Beach woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday searching for a missing North Myrtle Beach woman.
66-year-old Nina Hegler Klages was last seen leaving her apartment, located at 311 2nd Ave N in the City of North Myrtle Beach, sometime early Saturday morning. Authorities say her stepson alerted police to her disappearance while working the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.
Officials say Klages suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on the location of Ms. Nina Hegler Klages is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511.
