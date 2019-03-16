Authorities searching for missing North Myrtle Beach woman

Authorities searching for missing North Myrtle Beach woman
By WMBF News Staff | March 16, 2019 at 5:21 PM EST - Updated March 16 at 5:50 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday searching for a missing North Myrtle Beach woman.

66-year-old Nina Hegler Klages was last seen leaving her apartment, located at 311 2nd Ave N in the City of North Myrtle Beach, sometime early Saturday morning. Authorities say her stepson alerted police to her disappearance while working the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

MISSING PERSON ALERT The person pictured here has been reported missing. Anyone with information on her location should contact the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511.

Posted by City of North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, March 16, 2019

Officials say Klages suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on the location of Ms. Nina Hegler Klages is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-280-5511.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.