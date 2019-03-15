Woman accused of ill treatment of animals back in jail

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham woman charged with 39 counts of ill treatment of animals was arrested again.
Authorities took Donna Keller Lee, 71, into custody on Thursday for failure to appear in court. WMBF News checked the Florence County Detention Center website and saw she faces 39 counts of the charge.
We have reached out to Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements and asked when Lee was supposed to be in court and what the court appearance was in reference to. We’re waiting to hear back.
Lee was arrested in June 2018 in connection with 133 dogs being removed from her property in November 2017.
Animal care specialists reportedly had to deal with everything from an array of intestinal parasites, ringworm, tumors, ear and eye infections, badly infected mouths, heartworm and more.
