Wicked Tuna to open second restaurant in heart of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The owners of Wicked Tuna, a popular seafood restaurant along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, will be opening a second location in the heart of Myrtle Beach.
Christa Ward, assistant general manager and event coordinator for Wicked Tuna, said the new location will be housed in two existing floors of Second Avenue Pier.
According to Ward, the restaurant’s owners have a 20-year lease on the building.
“It was really an opportunity that we just couldn’t pass up,” she said.
Construction on the new Myrtle Beach location has already begun. Ward said they’re eyeing a mid- to late-May completion date.
While the new Wicked Tuna will continue to offer the same fresh seafood that patrons of the Murrells Inlet location have come to expect, Ward said diners in Myrtle Beach will also enjoy a breakfast menu.
“You can’t beat breakfast on the water,” she said.
According to its website, Wicked Tuna’s fish is caught local by its own fleet of boats. It’s then cleaned and prepped on-site in the restaurant’s fish house before being brought up to the kitchen.
