Suspect Search: Myrtle Beach police ask for help to track down 2 drug suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said an improperly placed license plate and a fight led to two separate drug busts, but now officers need the community’s help to find them after they failed to appear in court.
Myrtle Beach Police said in October Ben Louis Wachter was driving a car they attempted to pull over for improperly displaying the license plate.
The vehicle continued at a slow rate of speed, finally stopping at North Oak Street and 6th Avenue, but not before officers said something was thrown out of the passenger window.
The officer called for backup and a second officer surveyed the area and found many multi-colored balloons in a grassy area that he believed were filled with heroin.
Police said two more balloons containing an off-white powdery substance were found inside the car along with a pack of rubber bands and 74 more balloons. They said needles and a pipe were also found.
All three suspects inside the vehicle were arrested.
Wachter is wanted for failure to appear for trafficking in heroin. He’s 37 years old with a last known address of Cameille Street in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Police are also looking for Larry Joe Reed.
Authorities said in September they responded to the Sand Dollar Motel in Myrtle Beach in response to a fight.
When they arrived Reed and his wife had different stories but there was no evidence of abuse. Hotel management decided to trespass Reed’s wife.
As she was collecting her belongings, officials said she pointed out a can with four white baggies containing an off-white rock like substance, a lighter, a razor blade and two short straws.
The substance tested positive for heroin.
Both offenders also had warrants for their arrests.
Reed is now charged with failure to appear for possession of narcotics. He’s 43 years old with a last known address on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
