Report ranks SC 5th worst state for police salary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new study ranks South Carolina fifth in the country for worst adjusted police salaries.
The study was done by the company Your Local Security. The group looked at salaries, and took into consideration cost of living.
The report states that the annual average wage for police officers in South Carolina is a $42,330.
“South Carolina is well below the national average which is $64,490. But their adjusted salary is $46,000, so they have a little purchasing power, but as far as the national average goes they’re still way below it,” said Lily Wachtor with Your Local Security.
Myrtle Beach police officers make slightly over the South Carolina annual mean wage. Uncertified officers make $40,000 and certified officers make $44,000.
North Myrtle Beach is right around the state average with entry-level officers make $42,000.
Horry County police make a few thousand under the annual mean wage, according to the department’s website. The entry-level salary for class one patrol officers is $35,000 and certified officers make $36,000.
Mississippi is ranked the worst, with police officers making just over $35,000 on average, according to the study.
