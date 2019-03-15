Raw beef stored on ready to eat foods. Improperly restrained facial hair. A trio of perfect scores and another place to find a Barista and your favorite cappuchino.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Backstreet Cafe at 4109 Walnut St., in Loris.
Inspectors found improper reheating procedures for chowder and cream of broccoli soup at the steam table.
They also found improper cold temperatures in the kitchen refrigerator. There was grease build-up along the interior of the hood, on wire shelves and on utensil containers. Inspectors also noted areas of the kitchen ceiling that were damaged.
Backstreet Cafe received a 91 out of 100.
Next up is O’Keefe’s Irish Pub at 834 Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet. Inspectors found raw beef stored on ready-to-eat food such as hot dogs. Facial hair was also not properly restrained and sides of equipment was found with food and grease accumulation.
O’Keefe’s Irish Pub received a 93 out of 100.
There are a trio of perfect scores this week. Coral Bean Cafe at 1105 S. Ocean Blvd., Beach House Bar and Grill at 1205 N. Ocean Blvd., and McDonalds at 9527 Hwy. 707, all three in Myrtle Beach, each received 100′s this week.
Finally, move over Moe’s and make room for a new North Myrtle Beach Starbucks. A “coming soon” sign with the coffeehouse’s logo is hanging from the building that used to house Moe’s Southwest Grill near Alligator Adventure and Barefoot Landing at 4517 U.S. 17 North.
There is no word on when those baristas will be serving lattes.
