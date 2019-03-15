Police break up dog fighting operation in Aynor area; four charged

Four were arrested in connection with a dog fighting operation in Aynor. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | March 15, 2019 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated March 15 at 1:48 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Eighteen dogs were seized and four people were taken into custody after Horry County police broke up a dog fighting operation this week.

According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, 17 pit bulls and one mastiff were taken. They are currently being held at the Horry County Animal Care Center

The following people face these charges:

Erica Wilson: possession of cocaine, first offense; unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act

Tran Graham: unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts

Roy Dew: violation of animal fighting and baiting act

Kendrick Butler: violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts

