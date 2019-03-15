Police break up dog fighting operation in Aynor area; four charged

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Eighteen dogs were seized and four people were taken into custody after Horry County police broke up a dog fighting operation this week.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, 17 pit bulls and one mastiff were taken. They are currently being held at the Horry County Animal Care Center
The following people face these charges:
Erica Wilson: possession of cocaine, first offense; unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act
Tran Graham: unlawful conduct towards a child; violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts
Roy Dew: violation of animal fighting and baiting act
Kendrick Butler: violation of animal fighting and baiting act; cruelty towards animals, 15 counts; violation of Horry County ordinance 4-3(c) tethering section, 14 counts
WMBF News is working to learn more. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.