One killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Horry County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 9 near Long Bay. Collins said a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SUV ran off the right side of Highway 9 and overturned. He added the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.