New air quality report shows no mold found in final St. James Elementary classroom

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools received the air quality results from a re-test that was done on a St. James Elementary classroom.
The Chief Officer for Support Services Daryl Brown sent a letter to parents saying that the results concluded that mold spores were not amplified in Room E100. It was the final room that was called into question after mold concerns arose at the school at the beginning of February.
Students were removed from the classroom until the re-testing was completed and the air quality results were released. Students have been in a portable classroom since Feb. 15.
“I want to personally thank students, parents and staff for their continued support and patience as we worked through this process of testing, re-testing and following through with all the recommendations provided by Palmetto EHS, LLC,” Browns stated in the letter.
Brown also said that the district is currently looking for environmental consulting services in case issues like this arise in the future. A Request for Qualifications was posted on March 4 and bids for the job will close on March 20.
Those who would like to read the full RFQ proposal can click here.
A final proposal will be brought before the Horry County Board of Education for approval. Once selected, the professional will assist HCS if there are any indoor air quality concerns in the future.
